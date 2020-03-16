Dak Prescott franchise tagged by the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys-Dak Prescott contract saga has reached the natural progression of big-money negotiations. The Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, the team announced.

Placing the tag on Prescott gives the team up to July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal. If the teams do not reach a compromise by the deadline, the Cowboys QB will earn $33 million this season. Then it will be rinse and repeat next offseason between the two sides.

An exclusive franchise tag prevents Prescott from hitting the open market. The team and Prescott have been working on a contract since last season and appeared to be on opposite ends of the spectrum.

A long-term fair-value deal is surely what's on the mind for Prescott. His first four seasons in the NFL were all under his rookie contract, netting him a combined $4.9 million according to Spotrac.

The Cowboys have made intentions to keep their franchise quarterback in Dallas, but are hesitant to make him one of the highest paid in the league. There are several other contracts that are due up in Dallas including wide receiver Amari Cooper's.

The franchise tag will make the 26-year-old one of the top seven paid QBs in the NFL.

Prescott will stay wearing The Star for the 2020 season. Beyond that, the Cowboys have bought themselves four more months of negotiations.

Not good news for the Redskins as the Cowboys have a 7-1 record against Washington with Prescott at the helm. He has a 13-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio in those eight games.

