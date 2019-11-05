Dak Prescott’s first attempt intercepted, leads to Giants field goal

The Cowboys are seeing ghosts at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys fell behind the Jets 21-6 in the first half of an inexplicable 24-22 loss on Oct. 13 in East Rutherford.

They trail the Giants 3-0 early, the Giants’ first lead since Week Four against Washington.

The Cowboys are fortunate it’s not worse.

Dak Prescott threw his first pass right to safety Antoine Bethea on a run-pass option he intended for Michael Gallup. Bethea returned it 7 yards to the Dallas 8.

It was Prescott’s first interception in his last 184 attempts against the Giants. In his career against the Giants, Prescott has 14 touchdowns and now three interceptions.

The Giants, though, gained only 5 yards and settled for a 21-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas with 13:23 remaining in the first quarter.