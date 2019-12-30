Dak Prescott finishes just short of Tony Romo’s team passing yards mark

Dak Prescott threw for 303 yards Sunday, the seventh time this season he has topped 300 yards. That tied for the third-most 300-yard games in a season in team history.

But the Cowboys quarterback needed 305 yards for another record.

Prescott finished with 4,902 passing yards for the season. Tony Romo passed for a team-record 4,903 yards in 2012.

“I didn’t know that until I pretty much figured out that the Eagles had won,” Prescott said. “So I got all of that together at once. But I didn’t make the playoffs and I deserve to be second. As I’ve said, I don’t play the game for stats. I play the game to win. So I’m OK with being there, being one yard short of him. It’s fine.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted the record for Prescott.

“It really breaks my heart that Dak didn’t get that record — by what, a yard? A yard,” Jones said. “I would’ve gone out there and run a route for him at that time to get that yard. He deserves that. And I like the boy who’s got the record.”

The Cowboys went 8-8 in 2012 when Prescott set the team passing yards record. The Cowboys finished 8-8 this season.