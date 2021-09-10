Dak Prescott finds CeeDee Lamb for a Dallas Cowboys touchdown
Dak Prescott’s shoulder appears to be in fine form if the first quarter of Thursday’s NFL opener with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is any indicator.
There was a sharp pass on Dallas opening drive, which started deep in Cowboys’ territory, for his first completion since suffering a gruesome leg injury in the 2020 season.
After Tampa Bay scored on a Tom Brady TD pass to Chris Godwin, Prescott led Dallas 75 yards in 7 plays, taking less than 4 minutes before hitting CeeDee Lamb from 22 yards.
Prescott was 10-of-13 for 124 yards in the first 15 minutes.
