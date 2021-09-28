Dak Prescott: I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played

After three games last season, Dak Prescott led the league in passing yards with 1,188. He had five touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Cowboys were 1-2.

So far this season, Prescott is 86-of-111 for 878 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s barely in the top 10 in passing yards, but the Cowboys are 2-1.

“I think just getting hurt last year and having to sit back and watch football, a different perspective and just different ways people play this game,” Prescott said Monday night after the Cowboys’ 41-21 win over the Eagles. “Going back, the experience obviously has helped, but just studying and preparing myself and then all the work that I’ve put in just to get back healthy, not only the leg but the shoulder and just this playbook. Obviously, the continuity and having Kellen (Moore as offensive coordinator) so many years, I’m just comfortable in this system and everything that is going on around me and having playmakers. That’s a credit to guys around me. The offensive line and the receivers, they make my job a whole lot easier.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards last season when his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The game Monday night marked his first at AT&T Stadium since Oct. 11.

He went 21-of-26 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the resounding victory over the Eagles.

“He’s obviously playing that position at a very high level right now,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s off to an excellent start.”

