How will Dak Prescott fare in Cowboys new offensive scheme? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
We know the Patriots' offense struggled in 2022, but these comments from an NFL defensive coordinator who faced the unit are a pretty rough look for New England.
Christian McCaffrey admired how close the 49ers' locker room was after a midseason trade from the Panthers.
The Colts graded out at 16th of 32 teams in an NFL Players Association survey on how the league's teams treat their players.
The Jets are hoping to make a big splash to land a star quarterback this offseason. But that doesn’t mean they’re getting rid of the quarterbacks they had last season. Saleh has previously indicated that Zach Wilson will be sticking around, and today he said he’d like Mike White to be back as well. “He [more]
The beef between the Chiefs and Eagles receivers continues.
The NFL has a habit of zealously defending its various trademarks and logos. The league has landed in a legal issue over an effort to defend trademarks and logos when no trademarks or logos were being used. The Dimopoulos Law Firm has sued the NFL, in response to a cease-and-desist letter threatening “heightened legal penalties” [more]
With NFL free agency we take a look at the biggest names available on the open market.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of coming to an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal, but the optimism was played down a bit on Thursday morning. Schoen said on NFL Network that he has met with Jones’ representatives every day [more]
John Lynch revealed that he recently exchanged text messages with recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
Here's a look at the best NFL combine performances by Ohio State players since the NFL started using electronic timing in 1999
The Lions had David Blough and Tim Boyle battle for the backup quarterback job in training camp before cutting both and signing Nate Sudfeld on Aug. 31. Sudfeld played only nine snaps in two games as Jared Goff remained healthy and on the field. But General Manager Brad Holmes conceded the Lions need to address [more]
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the risks and rewards that the Colts must weigh before they decide if they want to pursue a trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick.
The Saints are in the same spot that almost every team that loses a franchise quarterback is in: They continue to search for the heir apparent. New Orleans has started five different quarterbacks since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Carr visited New Orleans before his release Feb. 14 and met with the Saints [more]