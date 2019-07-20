Dak Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott opens up Cowboys offense

The debate over running backs’ value has gone on for years, but there is no arguing Ezekiel Elliott‘s value to the Cowboys.

He is one of the NFL’s special running backs and an important part of the Cowboys’ offense.

“It does everything [having Elliott],” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Saturday at his annual football camp at Mississippi State, via a video posted by Mark Lane of WFAA. “It allows the game to open up. When you can run the ball successfully, all it does is open up the passing game, opens up the play-action game. It allows you to be dominant in the second half and in the fourth quarter when you need to be and run out the time. So we’ve got a great group of guys and our running backs are not short of that.”

The Cowboys report to training camp next week, and the question remains about whether Elliott will show up on time. He seeks a new deal, and as the straw that stirs the Cowboys’ drink, Elliott wants to be paid like it.