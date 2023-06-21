Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t been shy about expressing his hope that running back Ezekiel Elliott will return to the team after being released earlier this year and he hasn’t let the change in Elliott’s job status stop them from working out together.

A number of players have taken advantage of the 55-yard turf field at Prescott’s house in Texas and Prescott said at an event on Wednesday that Elliott had been part of a workout earlier in the day. Prescott noted that his former teammate was in good form during their session.

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said, via Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

There has been no chatter about possible landing spots for Elliott recently, so it remains unclear where and if Elliott will be getting an opportunity to show his skills on a field other than Prescott’s during training camp this summer.

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott: We’ll continue to work, he looks great originally appeared on Pro Football Talk