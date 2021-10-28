If Sunday was a playoff game, Dak Prescott said playing on his strained right calf “would be no question.” He “100 percent” would be playing.

But Sunday night’s game against the Vikings is a Week 8 game, and with 11 games to go in the regular season, the Cowboys are going to be smart with the star quarterback’s injury.

That means Prescott’s status is in question despite his optimism Thursday.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s more than just one game.”

As much as he wants to play, Prescott concedes “I don’t want this to linger past this week.”

He expects to know his availability by Saturday, the day the Cowboys travel to Minnesota. Prescott said he went all out Thursday, pushing it physically in an attempt to simulate game action and give him a better idea of what he can and can’t do.

Prescott was injured on his 35-yard, game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb in overtime against the Patriots on Oct. 17. The Cowboys had a bye last week, giving him a chance to return this week.

Prescott, who missed 11 games last season with a severe right ankle injury, has passed for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 115.0 passer rating to join the MVP conversation.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never started an NFL game, playing in only six, while taking 58 snaps and throwing three passes.

Dak Prescott expects to know his status Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk