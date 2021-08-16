Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been doing some throwing over the last week, but he hasn’t officially participated in a practice since being pulled from a session with right shoulder pain on July 28.

That is set to change on Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Prescott is expected to take part in the Cowboys practice as a limited participant.

Prescott had another MRI on his shoulder upon the team’s return to Dallas over the weekend and it showed that his latissimus strain is healing as hoped. That makes a return to practice the natural next step for the quarterback.

If that goes well, attention will shift to Prescott’s status for Saturday’s game against the Texans. Prescott said last week that he plans to play in that game.

Dak Prescott is expected to be limited participant in practice Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk