Dak Prescott exits practice with sore shoulder

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Dak Prescott is making a comeback from a severe leg injury suffered in the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys’ hopes rest with the quarterback’s health and well-being.

There has to be some concern, no matter how minor already, as Prescott left practice on Wednesday with soreness. He was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

Dallas plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 in Canton, OH.

