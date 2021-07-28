Dak Prescott exits practice with sore shoulder

Dak Prescott is making a comeback from a severe leg injury suffered in the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys’ hopes rest with the quarterback’s health and well-being.

There has to be some concern, no matter how minor already, as Prescott left practice on Wednesday with soreness. He was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

Per Cowboys update on Dak Prescott.

“After leaving today’s practice early with soreness in his right arm, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent an MRI examination in Oxnard, CA. The results of that test showed that Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 28, 2021

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has soreness in throwing arm. Felt it while warming up. Decided he didn’t want to push it. “Purely precautionary,” team spokesperson said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2021

Dallas plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 in Canton, OH.