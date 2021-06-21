Dak Prescott eventually may get a signature shoe with Jordan Brand

It won’t happen this year, but it could happen in time.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News (via Sports Business Journal), Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t get a signature shoe in the first year of his contract with the Jordan Brand. However, a clause in the contract allows Nike to eventually produce a Dallas Cowboys/Jordan Brand product line.

Nike received permission from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who undoubtedly will receive a revenue steam if the team names and/or logo is incorporated into any Prescott-branded product.

Prescott moved to Nike after five years with adidas, which “attempted to re-sign” Prescott, per Watkins. Prescott and Michael Jordan wanted to form a partnership, however, and that fueled the effort.

The Jordan Brand now has 25 football players in the fold. Also joining the effort this year were Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

