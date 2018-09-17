Dak Prescott: Entire offense accepted Landon Collins’ challenge

Dak Prescott went 2-for-2 for 72 yards on his first two passes of the game. He was 14-for-23 for 87 yards the rest of the way.

It marked the eighth time in the past 10 games the Cowboys have had under 200 passing yards.

But since the Cowboys won the game, the quarterback was asked about accepting Landon Collins‘ challenge.

“I don’t really put that much thought into it like you guys do,” Prescott said when asked whether Collins’ statement was “disrespectful.”

The Giants safety said during the week that New York had to stop Ezekiel Elliott and “put the ball into Dak’s hands and I think we have a better shot at winning.” Prescott responded by saying, “Challenge accepted. Challenge accepted.”

“It’s not that big of a deal to me, but I know I wasn’t the only that heard that,” Prescott said. “When I said, ‘Challenge accepted,’ it wasn’t just me accepting that challenge. It was this offense. It was this team. . . .I heard what some of the guys were saying. I know they heard that message, too, and they were happy we were able to come out and do what we did.”

The Giants held Elliott under 100 yards as he rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and the Cowboys under 300 yards as they finished with 298. The Giants still lost.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s the game of football,” Prescott said. “You’ve got to put it somebody’s hands. When you have a great running game like we do, and a great running back as you saw with what they did tonight, and what we’ve done for two years running the ball, to me it’s kind of obvious.”

The Cowboys now are 10-5 when Elliott has fewer than 100 yards, including 5-4 when he has fewer than 90 rushing yards.