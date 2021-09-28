Dak Prescott end-zone gaffe becomes Philadelphia Eagles touchdown
An Anthony Brown interception of Jalen Hurts gave the Dallas Cowboys the football deep in their own territory in the first quarter Monday night.
The Cowboys had forced 7 turnovers this season to that point.
Then, they gifted the Philadelphia Eagles 7 points.
Dak Prescott was in the end zone, looking for a receiver.
The quarterback, in his first home game since the gruesome ankle injury suffered last year, lost the ball … and it wound up in Fletcher Cox’s arms.\
Touchdown, Philadelphia Eagles.
The play was ruled as a sack and a touchdown. The PAT made it 7-7.
Prescott sacked at DAL -4 for -9 yards (J.Hargrave). FUMBLES (J.Hargrave), RECOVERED by PHI-F.Cox at DAL -5. TOUCHDOWN. J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs
