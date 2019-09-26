Dak Prescott earning an even bigger pay day by the game

It’s safe to say Jerry Jones was premature in declaring a contract with Dak Prescott “imminent.” Why would the Cowboys quarterback sign now?

Prescott is playing at an elite level, putting himself in the way-too-early MVP conversation by ranking first in completion percentage (74.5) and second in average gain (9.79), touchdowns (9) and passer rating (128.0) through three games.

“He has an unbelievable confidence in himself and those around him. Not an arrogance,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Thursday. “It’s amazing the maturity he carries himself with. I know that’s not easy to do, knowing what’s out there. He doesn’t flinch. I think everybody in this locker room respects him for that. His play is backing it up for sure. I think he’s playing at an extremely high level.”

Prescott’s asking price is not going down, and, if anything, is going up. Russell Wilson became the league’s highest-paid player in April when he signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks worth $140 million for a new-money average of $35 million per year.

That doesn’t seem out of reach for Prescott any longer.

Call it a contract holdup.

Instead of going to Cabo during training camp to get what he wants, as his teammate Ezekiel Elliott did, Prescott has made his best play on the field.

Prescott has shown an ability to compartmentalize, putting the big pay day that is coming out of his mind.

“Simple,” Prescott said. “The reason we’re having contract talks is because of what I do on the field. That’s the main focus, and that’s my focus in everything I do. Talk about the ads, the marketing, all this stuff, I know realistically none of that happens if I’m not handling my business on the field. For me, about it’s about taking care of that – being the best football player I can and a lot of good things and great things happen when you do that.”