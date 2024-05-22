Dak Prescott: I don't play for money, will leave contract talks to business people

Whether it's with the Cowboys or another team, Dak Prescott will get a new contract that is at the top of the market or near the top of market. His price is only going up by the day.

It didn't get any less expensive with Jared Goff's contract extension with the Lions.

The Cowboys already should have signed Prescott to an extension, but they haven't. Prescott, who waited two years for his second contract, is patient.

"I don't play for money. Never have and never cared, to be honest with you," Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. "I would give it up to just play this game. I'll leave that to the business people to say what it's worth and what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my [caliber]. I'll control what I can control, and the rest will take care of itself."

Prescott is counting $55.4 million against the salary cap this season, the final season of his deal. He has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract.

If the Cowboys don't sign Prescott to an extension, and the team lets him walk in free agency in 2025, he still will count $40.460 million in dead money against the team's cap in 2025.

Prescott has owned — and maintained — leverage in contract talks since back-to-back franchise tags eventually led to a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021.

"Business is business," Prescott said. "Right now, it's about being my best for this team in this moment — OTAs and helping these guys out. I'm focused on that. I know my business will take care of itself. Been in it before. I'm experienced. Just controlling what I can control."