Dak Prescott: I don’t know if any team in league necessarily needs a No. 1 WR

Dez Bryant produced three 1,000-yard seasons in his eight seasons in Dallas. He has caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career.

His departure leaves the Cowboys without a true No. 1 receiver.

That suits quarterback Dak Prescott just fine.

“I don’t know if any team in the league necessarily needs a No. 1 receiver,” Prescott said. “It’s about getting the ball out, spreading the ball around keeping the defense on its toes.”

The Cowboys’ projected top-five receivers have no 1,000-yard seasons among them. Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and third-round pick Michael Gallup have combined for 750 receptions for 9,659 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Beasley and Williams are the only returning receivers among those five, leaving Prescott needing time and repetitions to get to know Hurns, Thompson and Gallup.

“I mean the only thing you can do is just get out there with routes on air, things like that,” Prescott said. “We did a bunch together. Me and these young guys have been here before we even started OTAs, getting that timing down so we can get in OTAs and have good feel for each other and now with the defense in front of us, grow off of that and grow from what we’ve already accomplished. That’s the best thing I can do.”