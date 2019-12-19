Dak Prescott doesn't sound too concerned about shoulder before Eagles showdown

The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday, which will likely decide the NFC East, got a surprising subplot when Dak Prescott’s shoulder started acting up.

On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Prescott’s right shoulder injury was affecting how he could throw the ball, and he wouldn’t throw much at practice. That’s not the news the Cowboys wanted to hear before trying to clinch a division title.

Prescott said Thursday that he’ll be fine. What else is he going to say though?

Dak Prescott says he’ll be fine

Prescott is tough and he’s not going to miss a game this big unless he is held out by the team. So even if he was suffering, he wouldn’t say so.

Still, his words on Thursday were optimistic.

Dak Prescott says “I’ll be good to go Sunday”



“I’m getting better. Simple as that. Mobility. Function. It’s all improving”



He has not thrown in practice these last two days with his sprained shoulder but he says he will go through a full workout before the game



From @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/swSNIacKIm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2019

The Cowboys have to trust him. Just like Prescott wouldn’t miss this game unless he is told he can’t play, the team wouldn’t turn to Cooper Rush unless they knew Prescott was severely limited or putting his future at risk by playing.

Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Big game for both teams

This is one of those games that will help define legacies for both sides. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz knows that. No matter how bad the NFC East is, there is still a playoff spot on the line.

Maybe Prescott’s injury will add to the story. After all, most football fans still remember Emmitt Smith’s great game against the New York Giants with one arm in the season finale of the 1993 season.

Either way, Prescott’s injury adds a layer to a game that already had a lot of intrigue.

