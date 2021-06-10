Dak Prescott ditches adidas for Jordan Brand

Yes, being the quarterback of America’s Team has its benefits.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be ditching adidas for Nike’s Jordan Brand, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Prescott becomes the Jordan Brand’s only quarterback, only Cowboys player, and the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster. It’s reportedly a five-year deal.

During Prescott’s protracted negotiations with the team, it often was suggested that Prescott should take less because of the extra money he can make in marketing. Prescott held firm, and he’s reaping the benefits of both the football deal and the off-field earning opportunities.

Prescott suffered a serious ankle injury during Week Five of the 2020 season, but he has suffered no financial impact because of it. He ended up getting a four-year deal with record guarantees and a path to another new contract in only three years.

