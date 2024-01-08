Dak Prescott dissects Commanders with near-surgical precision in Week 18 romp

Your 2023 NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys have clinched the division as well as home-field advantage to start the playoffs. Washington was looking to play spoiler, but they could not get the job done as Dallas cruised to an easy 38-10 victory.

Quarter one was shaky as Dallas couldn’t get the ball to bounce their way, but fortunes quickly changed. The defense created pressure and forced turnovers while the offense found their groove. Washington had no answer for QB Dak Prescott, who was able to do as he pleased.

Dak Prescott recorded his 3rd-highest success rate (72.2%) in a game in his career in Week 18, generating +19.5 EPA on his dropbacks. Prescott ends the season with the 2nd-most passing EPA in the NFL (+104.6) & a league-high +4.7% CPOE.

Prescott finished his All-Pro-caliber campaign with a 279-yard and four-score performance through the air. Although he added an unlucky interception to his tally, he ended the season on a high and looks to keep the offense rolling.

After Washington conceded the ball on a failed fourth-down conversion, Prescott took the reigns and threw a beauty to WR Jalen Tolbert to put Dallas up by seven.

Fast forward to the two-minute warning before the half, when Dallas found themselves up 14-10. Looking to take a commanding lead before half, Prescott located his main man WR CeeDee Lamb, who does his best impression of Michael Jordan in Space Jam to reach the ball into the end zone for the score.

Dak to CeeDee Lamb for the TD!pic.twitter.com/O2AMB31qS5 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 7, 2024

Dallas got the ball first to start the second half, and they didn’t take their foot off the gas. After a near seven-minute drive, Prescott found Lamb again with a laser-beam throw for their 12th touchdown connection on the season.

This is a Top 5 all time Dak Prescott touchdown. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/sIEVLB4vy4 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 7, 2024

Just to really put the nail in the coffin, Prescott hooked up with WR Brandin Cooks in the corner of the end zone to put Dallas up 35-10.

Whether he receives end-of-year accolades or not, Dak Prescott had one of his best seasons in a Cowboys jersey (if not the best) and finished it off in style. Onto the Green Bay Packers.

