Dak Prescott discusses Week 9 loss to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott discusses Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott discusses Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
Peggy Prescott’s final request of her youngest son was to transform the pain of her loss into the backbone of his motivation. Dak has made good on that promise on the football field and beyond.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Brown's five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards and sync with Hurts out of structure have head coach Nick Sirianni thanking the team owner for the money to pay him.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Martavis Bryant played eight games in the XFL in 2023.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Dan Titus gets you ready for the week ahead in fantasy basketball with his priority adds and things to watch for in the NBA.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?