Dak Prescott discusses being named 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recognized Thursday at NFL Honors with the bigger honor of the night. He was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Prescott is the fourth Cowboys player to receive the Walter Payton award, following Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach (1978) and Troy Aikman (1997) and former [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced as the NFL's most valuable player during the NFL Honors award show.
Hester won't be enshrined at Canton this year, but he'll have another chance in 2024.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick [more]
People love their conspiracy theories.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super Bowl-winning Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. [more]
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.