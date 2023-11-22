Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry among nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The NFL has announced the nominees for this season's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award was established in the name of the late Steelers founder in 2014. It is given to a player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the award last season while playing for the Ravens. Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson, Frank Gore, Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Teddy Bridgewater, and Matthew Slater are the other past winners.
This year's nominees are:
Cardinals - Safety Buddy Baker
Falcons - Tackle Jake Matthews
Ravens - Guard Kevin Zeitler
Bills - Center Mitch Morse
Panthers - Wide receiver Adam Thielen
Bears - Linebacker T.J. Edwards
Bengals - Wide receiver Tyler Boyd
Browns - Guard Joel Bitonio
Cowboys - Quarterback Dak Prescott
Broncos - Center Lloyd Cushenberry
Lions - Tackle Taylor Decker
Packers - Running back Aaron Jones
Texans - Wide receiver Robert Woods
Colts - Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner
Jaguars - Wide receiver Christian Kirk
Chiefs - Linebacker Nick Bolton
Raiders - Defensive end Maxx Crosby
Chargers - Edge rusher Khalil Mack
Rams - Safety Jordan Fuller
Dolphins - Tight end Durham Smythe
Vikings - Edge rusher Danielle Hunter
Patriots - Center David Andrews
Saints - Center Erik McCoy
Giants - Linebacker Bobby Okereke
Jets - Linebacker C.J. Mosley
Eagles - Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox
Steelers - Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
49ers - Fullback Kyle Juszczyk
Seahawks - Linebacker Bobby Wagner
Buccaneers - Linebacker Lavonte David
Titans - Running back Derrick Henry
Commanders - Wide receiver Terry McLaurin