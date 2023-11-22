Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry among nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL has announced the nominees for this season's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award was established in the name of the late Steelers founder in 2014. It is given to a player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the award last season while playing for the Ravens. Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson, Frank Gore, Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Teddy Bridgewater, and Matthew Slater are the other past winners.

This year's nominees are:

Cardinals - Safety Buddy Baker

Falcons - Tackle Jake Matthews

Ravens - Guard Kevin Zeitler

Bills - Center Mitch Morse

Panthers - Wide receiver Adam Thielen

Bears - Linebacker T.J. Edwards

Bengals - Wide receiver Tyler Boyd

Browns - Guard Joel Bitonio

Cowboys - Quarterback Dak Prescott

Broncos - Center Lloyd Cushenberry

Lions - Tackle Taylor Decker

Packers - Running back Aaron Jones

Texans - Wide receiver Robert Woods

Colts - Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Jaguars - Wide receiver Christian Kirk

Chiefs - Linebacker Nick Bolton

Raiders - Defensive end Maxx Crosby

Chargers - Edge rusher Khalil Mack

Rams - Safety Jordan Fuller

Dolphins - Tight end Durham Smythe

Vikings - Edge rusher Danielle Hunter

Patriots - Center David Andrews

Saints - Center Erik McCoy

Giants - Linebacker Bobby Okereke

Jets - Linebacker C.J. Mosley

Eagles - Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Steelers - Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

49ers - Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Seahawks - Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Buccaneers - Linebacker Lavonte David

Titans - Running back Derrick Henry

Commanders - Wide receiver Terry McLaurin