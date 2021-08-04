The Cowboys will play in the NFL’s first preseason game since 2019 on Thursday against the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game, but 16 of their players will not be making the trip Canton, Ohio this week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is on that list. It never seemed likely that Prescott would play after he strained a muscle in his right shoulder last week and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed it when saying the team’s going to be “more conservative” when it comes to dealing with the injury.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will also be staying home. He’s just off the physically unable to perform list after having offseason back surgery and will have to wait for a return to game action.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Chauncey Golston, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, and kicker Greg Zuerlein remain on the PUP list and will remain at Cowboys camp. Wide receiver T.J. Vasher will do the same as he is on the non-football injury list.

Left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin are also out for Thursday along with tackle Josh Ball, linebacker Francis Bernard, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, safety Malik Hooker, tight end Blake Jarwin, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence among 16 Cowboys not traveling with team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk