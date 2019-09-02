Will Dak Prescott get a deal done before Sunday?

With all the focus on whether the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are or aren’t close to a new deal, there’s an emerging sense in league circles that, at some point this week, the Cowboys will work out a contract with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It’s not a report; it’s a recognition of the common-sense dynamics that currently are unfolding. If Prescott doesn’t take the best offer the Cowboys will put on the table before the weekend, Prescott will be walking away from $90 million or more in guaranteed money to play for $2 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One league source suggested that it would be “professional malpractice” for Prescott to not embrace the insurance that comes from a long-term deal for only $2 million in salary.

Ultimately, it’s the player’s decision as to whether he’s comfortable with the risk. Quarterbacks are more protected than ever, but the risk of a catastrophic injury remains real, as evidenced by the broken leg suffered last year by Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

Regardless, folks throughout the league will be watching closely as the week unfolds, with some convinced that, eventually, Prescott will accept the best offer that the team puts on the table.