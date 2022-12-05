Dak Prescott on Cowboys win vs. Colts
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Cowboys win vs. the Indianapolis Colts from Week 13.
The Dallas Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter en route to a rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham visit and signing: “I want this to work. I’m going to be trying to make it work. So I’m going to be looking for reason to do, not reasons not to do.”
John Wolford praised the performances of Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell in the Rams' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
The Eagles are 11-1 after another demonstrative win but it seems the worldwide leader in sports still has some curious questions about the Birds. By Adam Hermann
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
From Aaron Rodgers' triumph in Chicago to Brock Purdy taking over in San Francisco, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 13.
College Football Playoff, bowl game first quick predictions. early lines, analysis before starting the deep dive into all 41 matchups & the CFP National Championship