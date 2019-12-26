Dak Prescott declines to comment on Jason Garrett's future with Cowboys, hints at his own free agency

In the biggest game of the season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came up short. That’s left head coach Jason Garrett’s future with the team in heavy doubt.

When asked about the coach on Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott strongly denied comment on Garrett’s expiring contract with the team and hinted at his own contract as well.

Sunday vs. Redskins is Jason Garrett's final regular-season game under contract with Cowboys. Dak Prescott: "I think it's the last game on mine as well. So I'll be damned if I speak on anybody else's future or their place." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 26, 2019

It’s been widely assumed that, barring a miraculous playoff run, the Cowboys will not be bringing back Garrett for next season once his contract runs out. The same isn’t true for Prescott, who has struggled over the last five weeks but will still likely command a massive salary in free agency this offseason.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and a number of other Cowboys veterans are also set to hit free agency in what will be a pivotal offseason for the team.

At the very least, this is Prescott sending a reminder that his future is not tied to the Cowboys, though we’ll see if team owner Jerry Jones is able to keep the passer in Dallas.

Prescott cryptically confirms AC joint treatment

As for last week’s disaster against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott more or less confirmed that he received painkiller injections before and during the game. Prescott has been dealing with a sprained AC joint.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he hopes to throw Friday after not throwing on the sprained AC joint the last two days. He was asked if he took a painkilling injection before the game and at the half “I did what was necessary”. He’s also been alternating hot/cold therapy. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 26, 2019

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) was asked today if he received a pain-killing injection pregame and at halftime Sunday vs. Eagles. “I did what was necessary.” On if reason he went into locker room early before halftime was to do what was necessary: “Yes.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 26, 2019

Plenty is still necessary for the Cowboys to make the playoffs. They’ll have to take care of business against the Washington Redskins in Week 17 (not hard), then hope the New York Giants pull off a big upset against the Eagles the same day (a little harder). If they pull that off, they’ll face either the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks at home in the wild card round (much, much harder).

Prescott’s health will be massively important for the team in the next few weeks, though even bigger for the team is if he’ll be around for its next coach.

Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott are both free agents after this season. The Cowboys will likely be interested in bringing back one of them. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

