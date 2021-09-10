Dak Prescott, Cowboys answer with 75-yard touchdown drive

Injury? What injury?

Dak Prescott hasn’t played since Oct. 11 of last season when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle. He missed a month of training camp and the entire preseason with a strained shoulder. Yet, he has looked as good as ever thus far.

The Cowboys quarterback is 10-of-13 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

He went 7-for-7 for all 75 yards on the Cowboys’ second possession, a touchdown drive that answered the Bucs’ touchdown drive. CeeDee Lamb scored the touchdown on a 22-yard throw by Prescott.

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was injured on Lamb’s touchdown, getting his right arm caught in between Lamb and teammate Antoine Winfield. Murphy-Bunting was helped off the field and headed to the training room.

Ross Cockrell will enter the game as the nickel corner if Murphy-Bunting can’t return.

