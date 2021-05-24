Dak Prescott: I could start and finish a game right now without worrying about my leg

Michael David Smith
1 min read
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now more than seven months removed from the leg injury that ended his 2020 season, and he says it’s not even a concern for him anymore.

As serious as the injury was, Prescott said he never thought it could be career ending and was always confident he could make a complete recovery. Now, Prescott says, he wouldn’t even be nervous if he had a game today.

“I’m right on pace. I’m healthy if we had to play a game now,” Prescott told Sage Steele on ESPN. “I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

Many Cowboys fans will be worried about the leg when Prescott takes the field for the first time, but Prescott himself sounds completely confident that there’s nothing to worry about.

Dak Prescott: I could start and finish a game right now without worrying about my leg originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

