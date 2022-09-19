Dak Prescott could return from thumb surgery sooner than expected, Cowboys official says

Even though the Dallas Cowboys pulled off an upset Sunday of the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush starting, the team is still looking ahead to the return of Dak Prescott.

Prescott suffered a fractured joint near his right thumb in the fourth quarter of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers. The injury required surgery, and initially, a recovery time of six to eight weeks was expected.

Speaking in a radio interview Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, however, Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones updated the timetable and indicated Prescott may return sooner than anticipated.

"I think the very best it would be, would be Washington (Week 4) or the Rams (Week 5)," Jones said in the interview before adding the team won't know the specifics of Prescott's return until more time has passed. "I will say this: So far everything has gone his way, from the surgery to the swelling after the surgery was very minimal compared to what it can be. We're just optimistic about it."

Jones did say Prescott would "absolutely" miss Week 3's game against the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits his hand against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) as he throws the ball during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

During Sunday's 20-17 victory, Rush completed 19 of 31 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown. During Dallas' eventual game-winning drive, Rush completed all three of his passing attempts for 30 yards, helping get placekicker Brett Maher in position to convert a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

"Cooper played a really nice game for us," Jones said. "We feel like he can do some good things with this team."

Prescott, 29, is in his seventh NFL season and has missed 13 games since the 2020 season. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle in October that year.

