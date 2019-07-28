Dak Prescott on contract talks: It will happen when it happens

Dak Prescott pulled a Jerry Jones and pretended he didn’t hear the question about whether the Cowboys quarterback would table contract talks if he doesn’t have a new deal by the season opener.

“One more time,” Prescott said before pausing. “What did Jerry do yesterday? I didn’t hear you.”

Prescott wanted no part of questions about his contract, but like inquiries about Ezekiel Elliott‘s absence, Prescott knew it was coming. He tried to avoid them like he tries to avoid a blitz: Get rid of the ball quickly.

“I’m not here to talk about my contract and that stuff,” Prescott said Saturday. “Talks, I’m sure, at this point are continuously happening. For me, it’s to come out here and focus on this, not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation, just focus on being better, just being the best player I can be and making sure everyone around me is as well.”

Prescott and Amari Cooper are in the final year of their deals. Elliott has a fifth-year option for 2020.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday that all three have “solid” offers on the table.

Elliott is the only one of the three holding out of training camp.

“We’ve talked. Quick communications,” Prescott said when asked if he had talked to Elliott. “But that’s all business. That’s for him to handle. For my job right now, it’s just come out here and make sure this team is getting better. I’m making sure I’m getting myself better and everyone out here. That’s my main focus is being the best team we can be with everyone here. We know he will take care of himself.”

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $2.025 million in base salary. That ties him with Colts backup Jacoby Brissett for the 38th-highest paid quarterback in the league this season, according to overthecap.com.

Prescott surely would receive the franchise tag in the offseason, barring a long-term deal, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones always has expressed optimism at getting Prescott signed long term.

Prescott said he doesn’t get “distracted” by the talk about contract talks.

“It will happen when it happens,” Prescott said. “I know I’ll be better by the time the regular season starts. As I said, that’s my focus.”