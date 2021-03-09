What Dak Prescott contract extension with Dallas Cowboys means for Bears

How Prescott's huge contract with Cowboys affects Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With fewer than 24 hours before the franchise tag deadline, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. And it’s a doozy.

The deal can be worth up to $164 million, per source.



The deal includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history. https://t.co/bt7uBY2v7w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The deal includes a no-trade and no tag clause, per source. https://t.co/v8L2tZqtZe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Besides keeping a top-end QB in the NFC, the deal has several ramifications for Ryan Pace and the Bears’ search for a starting quarterback of their own. For starters, it obviously takes Prescott off the board as a possible free agent signing. While that always seemed unlikely, since the Cowboys were expected to franchise tag Prescott for 2021 at the very least, it was at least within the realm of possibility. It also effectively rules out a tag and trade scenario (or a sign and trade in this case), given the no-trade clause. Also why would a team go through the effort of signing a player to a massive contract in the 11th hour just to move him? It’s not going to happen.

On the other hand, it also eliminates a bit of competition if the Seahawks decide to trade Russell Wilson. A short list provided by Wilson’s agent indicated he would waive his no-trade clause to join the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints. Now the Cowboys have taken themselves out of that running. With the Raiders publicly expressing how much they love Derek Carr and the Saints deep in salary cap trouble, this could end up being a one-horse race for the Bears. Of course Wilson could change his mind and expand his list. Or Raiders GM Mike Mayock might be blowing smoke to conceal his true intentions of making a run at Wilson. But on the surface it appears the Bears could be the front runners to land Wilson, ***if*** the Seahawks make him available for trade.

The Bears also have a franchise tag decision of their own to make regarding Allen Robinson. The team has until Tuesday at 3 p.m. to tag Robinson, so at the very least we will have news regarding that big roster decision soon.

