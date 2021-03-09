Dak Prescott’s contract with Cowboys is prelude to new Kyler Murray contract

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have a two-year window with cost certainty at the quarterback position, as Kyler Murray is still on his rookie deal. That allows them to spend money on talent around him.

That will not always be the case and we know what it could look like.

It will look a lot like the contract that Dak Prescott just got with the Dallas Cowboys. He and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract worth $160 million with an NFL-record $126 million in guaranteed money. His $66 million signing bonus is the biggest ever.

If Murray continues on the trajectory he is on so far, he will get at least that much money.

Prescott’s deal will count $22 million against the cap in its first year. In a couple of years, that will be the Cardinals with Murray.

Like the Cowboys’ success now in large part rests on Prescott’s shoulders, when the Cardinals are paying Murray hundreds of millions of dollars, he will need to be a star.

But if that happens, it is exactly what Cardinals fans hoped would happen.

