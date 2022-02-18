Dak Prescott: Continuity on coaching staff good for me and overall team structure

After the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the playoffs, it looked like they might be making changes to the top of their coaching staff but they wound up with head coach Mike McCarthy, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore remaining in the same jobs they had in 2021.

The decision to stick with McCarthy wasn’t roundly applauded, but quarterback Dak Prescott put himself down as being in favor of the status quo on the coaching staff. He said that it is the first time in his professional career that “this much has stayed the same” from one year to the next and he thinks that will be a positive for all involved.

“Continuity,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “I think as much as it benefits me, it benefits just the offense in general and the team structure and culture. We were fortunate to get through the coaching changes keeping the OC and the DC. It brings a lot of excitement, I know, to the building.”

Prescott spent last offseason rehabbing from his ankle injury and he said he’s looking forward to having a full offseason to focus on football rather than rehab, but a repeat of 2021’s results once he returns to the field will likely force him to adapt to some changes in the 2023 offseason.

