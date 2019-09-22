Dak Prescott’s consecutive completion streak stops at 20 as Cowboys lead 3-0

Dak Prescott ended last week’s game with 18 consecutive completions. He completed his first two Sunday, finding Amari Cooper for 37 and 5 yards.

But the Cowboys quarterback ended his first drive with back-to-back incompletions, the second of which could have been intercepted as he tried to force the ball into Jason Witten in the end zone on third down.

That means Brandon Weeden retains the team record of 21 consecutive completions.

Brett Maher kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead after Jason Sanders missed a 47-yard field goal on the Dolphins’ first possession.

Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns, playing against his former team, took a brutal hit from safety Jeff Heath on the team’s second drive. He was helped off the field, and his return is questionable.

Officials did not penalize Heath, who was going for an interception when the two collided.

UPDATE 1:50 P.M.: The Dolphins ruled out Hurns with a concussion.