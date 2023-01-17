Dak Prescott connects with Dalton Schultz for Cowboys touchdown
After a sluggish start to Monday’s NFC Wild-Card Game the Dallas Cowboys broke through against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Neither team did much on its first couple of possessions.
The Cowboys then marched 80 yards over 7 plays before scoring the game’s first touchdown.
Dak Prescott connected with tight end Dalton Schultz from 22 yards to give Dallas a 6-0 lead.
The PAT was wide right.
