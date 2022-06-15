Dak Prescott: My confidence is through the roof

Dak Prescott spent the 2021 offseason working his way back from major ankle surgery which ended his 2020 season prematurely. The Cowboys quarterback then had a shoulder injury that slowed him in training camp and a calf injury that kept him out of a game during the season.

He has spent this offseason grinding instead of rehabbing, noting that he is “so much further along” than this time last year.

“My confidence is through the roof,” Prescott said Tuesday.

Prescott is “definitely” the leanest he has been in his life, though his weight isn’t noticeably different. The Cowboys list him at 238.

“People tell me (I’m slim). I say, ‘Thank you,’” Prescott said. “It’s a product of working on everything and not just on my leg. Whether it be rotation, whether it be diet or whatever, just focused on every way I can get better.

“I think I have just dropped some of the baby fat off.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects to use Prescott’s mobility more than last season when he was coming back from the ankle injury before injuring his calf in a Week 6 game against the Patriots.

“To have no limits has been outstanding, and I think you clearly see it in the way he’s moving this year,” McCarthy said. “You look at his body. He’s clearly different than the way he was last year. He’s leaner, more flexible and just the mechanics, to be able to really get after the mechanics.

“Quarterback drills last year, there was a gradual phase of the different type of drills, how we did them. So there was no progression to that this year. He’s been full go since Day 1.”

