Dak Prescott has compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle

The Cowboys announced Dak Prescott has a right ankle compound fracture dislocation.

“He was treated with a sterile dressing and then left for the hospital,” Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple said. “He will undergo surgery to wash out the wound and fix the fracture.”

The injury turned out to be as gruesome as it looked, with the bone coming through the skin. That makes it a high-risk injury for Prescott, who is playing this season under the $31.4 million franchise tag.

“You knew right away it was serious,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I feel terrible for him. He was having a tremendous year in just a short time working with him. He’s made such an impression on me, and he’s clearly the leader of this football team. I have no doubt that he’ll bounce back from this and this will be a part of his great story. This will just be another chapter in a great story. He’s a fine young man and an outstanding quarterback.”

Prescott, who was leading the league with 1,690 yards, was injured in the third quarter on a 9-yard scramble during a tackle by Logan Ryan. He was carted off the field in tears and transported to the hospital for immediate surgery.

Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted a photo of a smiling Dak at the hospital: “God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I (expletive) guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT”

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott and led the Cowboys to a dramatic 37-34 victory on the final play of the game.

“You absolutely hate it for Dak,” Dalton said. “The way that he was playing this year, and everything he’s put into it, I hate to see that for him. It’s emotional. You hate that injuries happen in this game. Unfortunately, they’re part of it. Definitely praying for him. This has been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works, see how he prepares. You could see it just in the way he was playing this year. I absolutely hate it for him.”

McCarthy also expressed fear for defensive tackle Trysten Hill, calling Hill’s knee injury “serious.” The Cowboys announced Hill has a right knee sprain but will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent.

Dak Prescott has compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk