Dak Prescott will do “competitive throwing” Wednesday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not see any game action in the preseason, but he’ll be getting to face a defense on the practice field.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that Prescott will do “competitive throwing” during practice. That likely means 7-on-7 drills against a live defense for the first time since Prescott experienced pain in his right shoulder in a late July practice.

Prescott took a break from throwing at all and has been ramping his way back toward full participation recently. The team has not expressed doubt about having him available for the season opener against the Buccaneers on September 9.

That’s two weeks from tomorrow and almost a year since Prescott last played in an NFL game, which are both reasons why the Cowboys need him to make the most of this practice time.

