Dak Prescott: Comfort level with offense is at an all-time high

There's been a lot of focus on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's contract since the team traded for Trey Lance last month, but any discussion about Prescott's future in Dallas is going to be impacted by how the quarterback performs on the field this season.

Prescott is trying to bounce back from throwing 17 interceptions in the regular season and playoffs last year while playing in an offense that has head coach Mike McCarthy calling the shots in the wake of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offseason departure. The first test of that arrangement will come against the Giants on Sunday night and Prescott said on Thursday that he feels like everything is in place for the unit to succeed.

"Our plan's in right now; just went out there and practiced it. Obviously, we'll cross our T's and dot our I's and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high," Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Prescott's comfort level is likely helped by the fact that the Cowboys are facing a team that he's beaten 10 straight times. A win on Sunday would leave Prescott tied with fellow Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach for the longest winning streak by a starting quarterback against the Giants.