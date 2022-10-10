Cooper Rush won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. Despite some Cowboys fans campaigning for Rush to keep the job when Prescott is ready to return, owner Jerry Jones made clear Prescott is the starter.

The question then becomes: When will Prescott return?

The Cowboys (4-1) have a huge Sunday Night Football showdown against the Eagles (5-0) next week.

Prescott called himself “day to day” after Sunday’s win over the Rams and said he can grip the football, which is what his return is predicated on. He lifted his luggage with his right hand to prove it to reporters in the locker room.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said last week that Prescott needs a full week of practice before playing in a game. Prescott has not practiced since his injury in the season opener.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

Prescott said he has another doctor’s appointment Tuesday when he will learn how much progress he has made.

Dak Prescott calls himself day to day, will see doctor again Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk