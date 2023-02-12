Dak Prescott booed at Super Bowl 57 when receiving Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Never let it be said that the hate for the Dallas Cowboys by Philadelphia Eagles fans is limited to the Delaware Valley.

There was a big bird presence in the crowd at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday and Dak Prescott was presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The folks from Philly took the chance to boo the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, reminding everyone exactly where things stand no matter the moment.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

