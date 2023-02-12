Dak Prescott booed at Super Bowl 57 when receiving Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Never let it be said that the hate for the Dallas Cowboys by Philadelphia Eagles fans is limited to the Delaware Valley.

There was a big bird presence in the crowd at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday and Dak Prescott was presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him. Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023

The folks from Philly took the chance to boo the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, reminding everyone exactly where things stand no matter the moment.

