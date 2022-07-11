Dak Prescott bonded with teammates during recent trip to Miami

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently took some of his teammates with him to Miami to prepare for training camp. Tight ends Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz, rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott joined him at the University of Miami for a few days.

“It was great obviously just being able to get away and do that,” Prescott told Mark Lane of WFAA during the quarterback’s youth football camp. “We didn’t get a chance to do it last year obviously with the (rehab for the ankle) injury. But having CeeDee, Schultz, Sean, got the rookie (Tolbert) out there for some reps, and Zeke obviously. It was great to have that camaraderie. Then, again, go over to Miami, open up for us, let us have the facility, and put in some great work, some great work that some of those guys may not have gotten in the back half of OTAs and stuff.”

Prescott said it was 60 percent football and 40 percent bonding.

“I guess the purpose is to go out there and get that in there, but the bonding happens there,” Prescott said. “Three days, and you get to know each other. So, whether it’s the dinners or it’s the hanging out, that’s what it’s about. There’s two of the guys that I feel like I got closer to on this trip, and I don’t know if I’d have been able to without it.”

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency. They added James Washington in free agency and drafted Tolbert.

