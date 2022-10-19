Dak Prescott is back: Dallas Cowboys starter medically cleared to return for Week 7 game vs. Detroit Lions

Dak Prescott is back.

Six weeks after sustaining an injury to his right throwing thumb that required surgery, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice, head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

Prescott had been listed as a limited participant in practices leading up to the Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and now can prepare for the Cowboys' Week 7 home game against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys have not indicated if Prescott will start Sunday's game.

Dak Prescott walks onto the field with his thumb wrapped before the Cowboys faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26.

Prescott had told USA TODAY Sports after Dallas' Week 3 victory over the Giants that he was targeting Week 5's game as a potential return.

“Some people are OK with (sitting out), but I’m not built that way,” Prescott said then. “It’s (expletive) killing me not being out there with my guys. It’s so hard but I also know I got to be patient.”

Prescott then told USA TODAY Sports, "I feel good," after Dallas' Week 5 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott had the single stitch removed Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium prior to the game against the Giants. Over the last two and a half weeks, Prescott has progressed to stronger gripping and throwing with more velocity, while under the observation of the team's athletic training staff.

Prescott suffered the injury late in the 19-3 season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he dropped back to pass and had his hand hit while following through. He sustained a fractured joint near his thumb that required surgery. The initial diagnosis for recovery was in the six-to-eight-week range.

The Cowboys have had the luxury of patience in Prescott's absence due to the play of Cooper Rush. The 28-year-old backup has completed 57.7% of his passes for 1,020 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a QB rating of 80.1. The Cowboys wonfour of five games Rush has started in Prescott's place.

In fact, going back to a Week 7 victory over the Vikings from last season, a game Rush started, he became the only quarterback in Cowboys franchise history to win his first five career starts.

Rush has also found a steady connection with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has caught 31 passes for 380 yards with two touchdowns over the last five games.

