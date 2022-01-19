Dak Prescott apologizes for comments about officials

Barry Werner
·2 min read
Dak Prescott has had a couple of days to come to think about his surly comments. And he regrets what he said, apologizing via three tweets on Tuesday.

In the heat of the moment after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a Super Wild Card playoff game, the quarterback offered this per Cowboyswire.com:

“No, I didn’t see that,” the team captain told reporters. “It’s sad. You’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men coming out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed. I understand fans and the word ‘fan’ for fanatic, I get that. But to know everything that we put into this, day in and day out, try our hardest, nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose, and for people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

But then Prescott was informed that the fans were more likely aiming at the officials, who were exiting the field alongside the team.

Prescott turned nasty.

“Credit to them, then,” he said. “Credit to them.”

This was the scene the provoked the comments

On Tuesday, Prescott apologized for comments made after time ran out on the Cowboys in the Super Wild Card loss to the 49ers following the quarterback’s run on the final play of the game.

On the same day, the NBA Referees Association took to social media to rip Prescott.

