On Sunday night, the 4-1 Cowboys likely will face the 5-0 Eagles without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It will be the fifth game Prescott has missed due to a broken bone above his thumb, which required surgery.

So how antsy is Prescott to play again? He was asked that question on Wednesday by Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Antsy as fuck,” Prescott said. “But excited that my guys are doing what they got to do.”

Hill also asked Prescott whether he’s content to wait another week to play.

“Whatever is best for the team,” Prescott said, before referring to the broken ankle he suffered two years ago yesterday. “I would play on one leg. I would have straightened my leg back out and played. I understand the process. The week can be frustrating. Game day, Excited for my brothers. Do my part supporting.”

The Cowboys and Dak will be better off if they wait until he’s 100 percent. It’s still unclear when that will be. With winnable games coming up (Bears, Lions) before the Week Nine bye, why not wait until Week 10, at Green Bay?

They should be at least 6-2 at that point. They could be 7-1. If they can beat the Eagles on Sunday night, there’s no reason to play Prescott until he’s truly and completely healed.

Dak Prescott is “antsy as f–k” to play again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk