Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper named to Pro Bowl in place of Drew Brees, Michael Thomas

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys were named to the Pro Bowl on Monday.

Prescott and Cooper will take the place of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who bowed out of the game due to injuries.

The trade of Cooper to Dallas from the Oakland Raiders in October completely altered the trajectory of the Cowboys season. Prescott was given a highly productive weapon on offense that helped Dallas go 7-2 over the final nine weeks of the season to win the NFC East. The duo helped lead the Cowboys to a Wild Card victory over the Seattle Seahawks as well before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

Cooper caught 75 passes for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns on the year split between Oakland and Dallas. However, he was on pace for a nearly 1,300-yard season in the nine games he played with Prescott for the Cowboys. In he played the entire year in Dallas at the same pace he showed over his nine games played, Cooper would have posted 94 catches for 1,289 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Prescott’s numbers soared after Cooper’s addition as well. He threw for 2,468 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, a completion percentage of 71.3 and a 103.0 passer rating in the nine games after Cooper joined the team. For the season, Prescott completed 67.7 percent of his attempts for 3,885 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It’s Cooper’s third trip to the Pro Bowl and Prescott’s second. They will join teammates Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones and Leighton Vander Esch on the NFC squad. Zach Martin and Tyron Smith were also named to the team but pulled out due to injuries.