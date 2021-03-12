Dak Prescott’s agent has some thoughts on the tactics of Russell Wilson’s agent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fifteen days ago, Russell Wilson, through his agent, made known his willingness to play for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott, through his agent, has addressed that possibility now that Dak has a four-year, $160 million deal.

I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list,” agent Todd France told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.

Agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN on February 25 that: (1) Wilson hasn’t asked to be traded by the Seahawks; (2) Wilson wants to stay with the Seahawks; and (3) in the event he’s traded, he’d welcome a trade to the Cowboys, Bears, Saints, or Raiders.

Via Schein, France also offered an on-the-record comment to Schein about Rodgers’ decision to go on the record.

“There’s so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels,” France said.

In Rodgers’ defense, he can get away with being a bit controversial and unconventional because he represents only one NFL player. If his tactics piss off one or more teams or whoever, it’s not an issue for his broader practice, because he doesn’t have one.

Things have largely quieted down between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, but for the eyebrow-raising decision by the team to not mention him in a letter to season-ticket holders. That hardly means the situation is resolved, however.

Dak Prescott’s agent has some thoughts on the tactics of Russell Wilson’s agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady: We’re keeping the band together

    Word of Tom Brady‘s extension broke on Friday morning and Brady made it official a short time later. Brady posted a picture to Twitter of his contract signing. Brady is wearing a sweatshirt with the No. 7 on it and the caption to the photo references the goal for Brady and the Buccaneers in the [more]

  • Cam Newton was never coming to Washington, and now it’s official

    Cam Newton signed a new contract in New England on Friday, which confirms the multiple reports that Ron Rivera never wanted him in D.C.

  • Free agency preview: Detroit Lions next kicker might already be on their roster

    Detroit Lions are high on Matthew Wright, who made all four of his field goal attempts last season in limited action with the Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Cam Newton sends a strong message about 2021 after re-signing with Patriots

    Cam Newton took to Instagram to relay a message after new of his extension.

  • Urban Meyer expects Jaguars to play one London game in 2021

    During NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s press conference before Super Bowl LV, he said that the NFL is planning to play international games in 2021 after calling them off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four games in London had been on the docket along with one game in Mexico City. The Jaguars were scheduled [more]

  • Report: Texans agree to 1-year contract with LB Christian Kirksey

    According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

  • Yanks' Britton surgery set; likely out until at least May

    New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton is scheduled for surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and seems likely to be out until at least May. Britton will not be able to throw for several weeks while the incision heals after the operation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Britton will then need to build arm strength.

  • Dak Prescott never had a doubt that he would remain with Cowboys

    The Cowboys had two years to get Dak Prescott signed to a long-term deal. Prescott played 2020 under the franchise tag and speculation was if they didn’t get a long-term completed by July 15 that Prescott was on his way out of Dallas in 2022. The Cowboys, though, got the four-year, $160 million contract completed [more]

  • Why is Seahawks GM John Schneider attending North Dakota State QB Trey Lance's Pro Day?

    John Schneider is at the Pro Day of a potential top-10 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Don't panic.

  • Les Snead declines to talk about Jared Goff

    The trade that will send Jared Goff from the Rams to the Lions for Matthew Stafford isn’t official yet, and it won’t be for another week. Thus, the Rams technically can’t talk about Stafford, since he’s currently under contract with another team. They can, however, say whatever they want about Goff. The Rams seem to [more]

  • Patriots' signing of Cam Newton could narrow options for Marcus Mariota

    It doesn't look like Marcus Mariota is going to land with the Patriots after Cam Newton re-signed with the team.

  • NFL sets RFA tender amounts: How much could Darious Williams make?

    Darious Williams is one of the Rams' most important free agents and should receive either a 1st- or 2nd-round tender.

  • Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)

    LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) common stock between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you suffered a loss on your iRhythm investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/irhythm-technologies-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights. On December 1, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued its final rule, which finalized reimbursement codes but did not provide national pricing for certain products and services offered by iRhythm. On this news, the Company’s stock price opened at $183.00 on December 2, 2020, down from the December 1, 2020 close of $240.64, thereby injuring investors. On January 29, 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas Solutions published actual reimbursement rates under the CMS’s 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. A research analyst from Baird indicated that these are "way lower” than former codes, citing one example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed around $311, but was now receiving just $42.68. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $82.58, or 32.90%, to close at $168.42 per share on January 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors further. The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the CMS’ rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. If you purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 2, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. Contacts Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 shareholders@glancylaw.com www.glancylaw.com

  • Michael Robinson criticizes Russell Wilson for tension with Seahawks

    Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson blames quarterback Russell Wilson for the tension between him and the organization.

  • Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears

    Are these signs pointing to Russell Wilson heading to Chicago?

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

    The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

  • AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton

    The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. With the new pact, the Patriots bring back the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after an up-and-down 2020 season. The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Brady sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

  • David Culley told Texans he didn’t want to be their Rooney Rule candidate

    New Houston Texans coach David Culley initially told the team he didn't want to be interviewed if he was just their Rooney Rule candidate.

  • 'Friends,' 'The Goonies,' 'Caddyshack,' and 'A Christmas Story' Get Their Own Ice Cream

    Serendipity has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release four new flavors inspired by some of the studio's shows and movies.

  • Vikings’ updated 2021 NFL draft picks list

    See all the Minnesota Vikings draft picks for 2021! The team now has 12 for the NFL draft.