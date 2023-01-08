Dak Prescott absolutely insisted on throwing pick-six vs. Commanders

Coming into Sunday’s game with the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was tied with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders for the NFL’s most interceptions with 14. Cousins didn’t throw any picks in Minnesota’s Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears, and Carr isn’t even with the Raiders after he was benched two weeks ago, so Prescott was going for the lead in this unfortunate category.

It didn’t take long for Prescott to do what he’s done all too often lately — throw a back-breaking interception. He did so to cornerback Kendall Fuller with 12:38 left in the second quarter, and Fuller topped it off by returning the interception 29 yards for a touchdown that put the Commanders up, 13-0.

The real indignity of this play is that on the previous play, Fuller would have had another pick-six to the same side had he not stumbled on the field, losing any chance of catching the ball.

This was also Prescott’s third pick-six of the season, breaking a tie for first he held with several quarterbacks. In a recent tape study, I hypothesized that Prescott’s recent penchant for picks could end the Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes before they really get going, and this would once again appear to be the case.

