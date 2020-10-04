Dak Prescott’s 974 passing yards over two games is NFL record

Dak Prescott set an NFL record. He would rather have had a win.

Prescott’s 502 passing yards Sunday gives him 974 over the past two games. That’s the most over a two-game span in NFL history.

The Cowboys, though, were thrown for a loss, failing to beat the Seahawks last week or the Browns on Sunday. They now are 1-3, with their only victory a comeback gift against the Falcons.

“Not at all,” said Prescott, when asked if the passing record mattered to him, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’d give all those yards back for a different record. I care about one stat and that’s to win so when we don’t do that no other stats matter.”

Prescott has thrown for 266 yards, 450 yards, 472 yards and 502 yards in the Cowboys’ four games.

Prescott is the first quarterback in NFL history to have three consecutive games of 450 or more yards, and his 1,424 passing yards are the most ever over a three-game span.

“Dak is exactly what you’re looking for,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s wired the right way. His ability to keep playing through adversity, he never blinks. But obviously, the turnovers you take a look at them – why they happened, how they happened. It’s like anything in this game: The negatives are usually not just one thing or one person. So, we’ll take a look at that. But I thought Dak stood tall and led us back to giving us a chance to be in the game there at the end.”

Prescott had a fumble on a strip-sack by Myles Garrett and threw an interception late when the game was all but over. He finished 41-of-58 for 502 yards with four touchdowns and the interception, a passer rating of 112.9.

